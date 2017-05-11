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All Photos/bath/walls : stone tile/floors : cement tile

Bathroom Stone Tile Walls Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The bathrooms are outfitted with grey tile that features a stone-like appearance that references the outdoors.
In the guest bathroom, a steam room shower portal is finished with marble slabs, while birch plywood clads the dry zone.
Graphic black and white cement tile was added in the renovation.
The door is made of MDF panels attached to a wood frame and topped with an ash veneer. The tiles are from Spanish brand Vives.