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All Photos/bath/counters : quartzite/showers : corner

Bathroom Quartzite Counters Corner Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The wall opens up over the vanity so that there are views into the bedroom and backyard.
The Caesarstone and plywood vanity echoes the materials in the kitchen, as does the wall tile.
The master bathroom also features large areas of glazing. "The clients are not tremendously modest," says Aidlin. "They strove to have a spectacular view of Sutro Tower from their master bathroom."
The bathrooms feature a clean, minimal blue-and-white palette, with a focus on durable, functional materials.