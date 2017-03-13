Ziering Residence
A curved sweep of living spaces and a projecting wing of bedrooms embrace a panorama of ocean and mountains. What appeared as a closed world opens to reveal a picture of contemporary Southern Californian domesticity.
The street façade is clad in 1x2 Ipe wood rain screen to offer a quiet, unobtrusive face to the neighborhood with strategic slot windows that give glimpses of what lies beyond.
The front door and pivoting wall panels transform this façade when opened, presenting views of the interior, the courtyard and the ocean beyond.
An open floor plan with the living, dining, parlor and kitchen laid out along a curve with the master suite turning the corner creates a sense of intimacy within the relatively generous accommodations.
The courtyard side of the house is an exercise in transparency. Sliding glass panels open up the
entire house to the outdoors.
A deep overhang offers an interstitial covered area for al fresco living.
Credits
- Zoltan E. Pali, FAIA
- Chimera Interiors
- Bruce Damonte
- John Linden