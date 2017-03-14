David Henken Original
Pound Ridge, New York, is a town that has long lured the creative and progressive-minded north from New York City. There couldn't be a more ideal setting for this striking Mid-Century Modern by David Henken, an Eastern evangelist of Frank Lloyd Wright's Usonian school, who with Aaron Resnick and others collaborated with Wright on the eponymous development elsewhere in Westchester County. Built into dramatic boulder outcropping, the home effortlessly melds with its organic surroundings.
Credits
Architect
- David Henken
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
2
Full Baths
3
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Midcentury
Year
1956
Square Feet
3162
Lot Size
2.06 acres