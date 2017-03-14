Pound Ridge, New York, is a town that has long lured the creative and progressive-minded north from New York City. There couldn't be a more ideal setting for this striking Mid-Century Modern by David Henken, an Eastern evangelist of Frank Lloyd Wright's Usonian school, who with Aaron Resnick and others collaborated with Wright on the eponymous development elsewhere in Westchester County. Built into dramatic boulder outcropping, the home effortlessly melds with its organic surroundings.