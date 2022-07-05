Subscribe to Dwell
Zamalek Condo

By Badie Architects
Zamalek Condo
A comfortable, spacious open apartment that embraces warmth and tenderness for a unique living experience

The main living area. Cement walls and wooden beams & wood cladding for the ceilings, while the flooring is made from

The Master bedroom. Cement walls and parquet flooring. A clear open wardrobe with an open connecting his and hers bathroom.

The deconstructed kitchen island counter made from carrara marble.

Credits

Posted By
Badie Architects
@badiearchitects
Architect
  • Mohamed Badie
Interior Design
  • Mohamed Badie
Photographer
  • Louay Nasser

Overview

Location
  • Cairo Governorate, Egypt
    • Bedrooms
  • 2
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • Condo
    • Style
  • Industrial
    • Year
  • 2021
    • Smart Home Tech
  • Alexa

    • Press