Two Hobbyists Turn a Midcentury in Maryland Into Their Forever Home

“The existing house was a well-constructed, largely intact, midcentury modern house located on a sloping site in a leafy Washington, DC suburb. Beyond maintaining the integrity of the existing architecture, our clients approached us with three major objectives. The first was to incorporate age-in-place elements including a primary suite on the same level as the kitchen and living spaces. The second was to provide spaces for the two owners hobbies: a chef’s kitchen that had all the storage and technology for baking and a full wood shop for turning bowls. The third was to create comfortable dedicated office spaces.

An addition at the front of the building unifies the two wings of the house with a light filled foyer creating a generous entry with a direct view to the exterior. The first floor is programmed with living, kitchen, primary suite, and office areas.”