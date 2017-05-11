Woodland house

Woodland house
This 'Modern nature' house took form based on the mountain and the pine woods sorrounding it. Away from the white, impressive and often boring new-builds, Ive been, together with swedish architect Max Holst, trying to create an effortless typ of living that harmonizes with the sorroundings and magical views over Hell swamp beneath the foot of the mountain.

all in all; a superb feeling of being in tune with nature

Simple yet beautiful DIY shelves made from leather and mahogany with hidden LED strips

asymetric outline

An inside to match the outside

no all that simple to put in place

warm lighting combinations interior/exterior

Upper hallway overlooking meadows

Dining area flooded with light

Kitchen view open plan living - perfect for social people

lounge hang out

iconic passage

A black pool in the midst of the forest landscape - Yes!

House meets nature

Magic soroundings with natural shade protection

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Max Holst
Interior Design
  • Erika Wennerström
Photographer
  • Lars Grafström
Bedrooms
  • 5
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Scandanavian
    • Year
  • 2016
    • Square Feet
  • 2156
    • Lot Size
  • 4200 sqm
    • Smart Home Tech
  • Icontrol Networks