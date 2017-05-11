Woodland house
This 'Modern nature' house took form based on the mountain and the pine woods sorrounding it. Away from the white, impressive and often boring new-builds, Ive been, together with swedish architect Max Holst, trying to create an effortless typ of living that harmonizes with the sorroundings and magical views over Hell swamp beneath the foot of the mountain.
all in all; a superb feeling of being in tune with nature
Simple yet beautiful DIY shelves made from leather and mahogany with hidden LED strips
asymetric outline
An inside to match the outside
no all that simple to put in place
warm lighting combinations interior/exterior
Upper hallway overlooking meadows
Dining area flooded with light
Kitchen view open plan living - perfect for social people
lounge hang out
iconic passage
A black pool in the midst of the forest landscape - Yes!
House meets nature
Magic soroundings with natural shade protection
Credits
- Max Holst
- Erika Wennerström
- Lars Grafström