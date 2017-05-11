Try Dwell+ For FREE

Windsor Residence

By Dick Clark + Associates
Windsor Residence
View Photos

After living in a drafty 1930’s bungalow just down the street, this owner came to us knowing he wanted clean lines, lots of glass, entertainment space and a tight, well-built house. With a prominent lot and high expectations, this bachelor looking to put down roots placed his faith in our firm’s vision. After the initial site meeting, the concept was actually sculpted on a napkin over lunch.

The new foundation spans over the previous home’s layout, wrapping through and around protected oak trees. Using the architecture to consistently connect you back to the outdoors, strategically placed windows frame the thoughtful landscaping, which is punctuated by the cascading waterfall from the cantilevered living room over the pool. The refined material palette and clean, minimalist selections on the interior further capture the essence of the modern, urban lifestyle of an active dog dad.

Dick Clark + Associates uploaded Windsor Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Siding Material, Metal Roof Material, Stucco Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, Wood Siding Material, and Concrete Siding Material. Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates Photo of Windsor ResidenceView Photos

Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates

Modern home with Exterior, Stucco Siding Material, Wood Siding Material, Concrete Siding Material, Metal Siding Material, and House Building Type. Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates Photo 2 of Windsor ResidenceView Photos

Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Stucco Siding Material, Wood Siding Material, and Metal Siding Material. Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates Photo 3 of Windsor ResidenceView Photos

Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates

Modern home with Outdoor, Side Yard, Small Patio, Porch, Deck, Trees, and Wood Patio, Porch, Deck. Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates Photo 4 of Windsor ResidenceView Photos

Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Stucco Siding Material, Wood Siding Material, and Metal Siding Material. Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates Photo 5 of Windsor ResidenceView Photos

Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates

Modern home with Dining Room, Table, Ceiling Lighting, Chair, and Light Hardwood Floor. Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates Photo 6 of Windsor ResidenceView Photos

Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Sectional, Recessed Lighting, Coffee Tables, Ceiling Lighting, and Accent Lighting. Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates Photo 7 of Windsor ResidenceView Photos

Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates

Modern home with Dining Room, Ceiling Lighting, Pendant Lighting, Storage, and Bar. Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates Photo 8 of Windsor ResidenceView Photos

Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates

Modern home with Kitchen, Stone Counter, White Cabinet, Refrigerator, Wood Cabinet, Light Hardwood Floor, and Cooktops. Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates Photo 9 of Windsor ResidenceView Photos

Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates

Modern home with Bedroom, Light Hardwood Floor, Night Stands, and Bed. Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates Photo 10 of Windsor ResidenceView Photos

Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates

Modern home with Stone Counter. Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates Photo 11 of Windsor ResidenceView Photos

Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates

Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates Photo 12 of Windsor Residence modern homeView Photos

Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates

Modern home with Living Room, Light Hardwood Floor, and Chair. Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates Photo 13 of Windsor ResidenceView Photos

Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates

Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates Photo 14 of Windsor Residence modern homeView Photos

Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates

Modern home with Outdoor, Side Yard, Trees, and Small Patio, Porch, Deck. Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates Photo 15 of Windsor ResidenceView Photos

Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Siding Material, Wood Siding Material, Stucco Siding Material, and House Building Type. Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates Photo 16 of Windsor ResidenceView Photos

Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates

Modern home with Outdoor, Trees, and Small Patio, Porch, Deck. Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates Photo 17 of Windsor ResidenceView Photos

Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates

Modern home with Outdoor. Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates Photo 18 of Windsor ResidenceView Photos

Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates

Modern home with Outdoor. Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates Photo 19 of Windsor ResidenceView Photos

Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates

Modern home with Outdoor and Trees. Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates Photo 20 of Windsor ResidenceView Photos

Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates

Credits

Posted By
Dick Clark + Associates
@dcarchitecture
Photographer
  • Jake Holt

Overview

Location
  • Austin, Texas
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern