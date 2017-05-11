Set on the edge of Yala National Park where the jungle meets the blue waters and pristine beaches of the Indian Ocean, the Wild Coast Tented Lodge offers a unique safari-style experience where you can stay in a vaulted cocoon-like tent.

As the newest resort from the Sri Lanka-based group Resplendent Ceylon (the sole Sri Lankan member of Relais & Chateaux), the Wild Coast Tented Lodge is inspired by the breathtaking beauty of its natural surroundings. Designed by Olav Bruin of Nomadic Resorts, the boulder-shaped structures that make up the resort were inspired by the huge rock outcrops that characterize the Yala region of the Sri Lankan coast.