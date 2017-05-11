Whisper Rock Ranch
Find your escape in our high-desert hidden gem, perched on the brink of untouched wilderness amidst enchantingly weathered boulders, ancient juniper, pinón and desert oak trees. The tranquility will envelop you as you take in the brilliant, fiery sunsets with a 360 degree view from our expansive wrap-around wood deck equipped with ample seating, pool (non heated) and jacuzzi (heated), and a propane grill. After the sun goes down, stay up all night stargazing (we recommend the Star Walk App!) or pull out the telescope for those who already know where to look. Or just soak in the hot tub and enjoy the profound silence.
Making our way inside, the open floor plan abode features large windows and glass doors that afford guests with breathtaking views of the 20 acre surrounding high desert wonderland. The furniture and décor shows an eclectic mix of midcentury modern, Native American, and Bohemian elements. We comfortably sleep four, between one queen bed and another queen pullout sofa mattress.
This is the only home on the property, so you will have the entire place to yourselves – the perfect retreat for anyone who simply wants to decompress in style and serenity. Great for couples, solo adventurers, and families alike!
We are 100% off grid home. Fueled by solar energy, propane & water deliveries and occasionally back up generator in times of need.
Whisper Rock Ranch just north of Pioneertown, California.
Initially a broken down home, the property caught the attention of Rich and Rezeta thanks to its sprawling views and acres of untouched, uninhabited land.
While once not much of a looker, the redone property now boasts a sauna, among other luxurious amenities.
"Since we're completely off grid we operate off of hauled water, so we have three 1,800 gallon tanks that get filled up every other week. But for those same reasons, people off the grid don't really have pools because they're hard to maintain, but we did it anyway."
"We went for as many windows as we could," notes Rich, "because the surroundings are so beautiful. And what we did was try to maximize the amount of light and glass; we pushed it basically as far as we could push it without allowing the house to fall down."
"The lights have to be turned off by 9:30," says Rich. "It's naturally pitch black out there, it's stunning. During a full moon the whole desert is lit up and it's just incredible."
The Juniper room's centerpiece boulder sits just behind the open shower. "We built this little elevated bathroom that allows you to get the full effect of the views while in the shower," notes Rich.
The Juniper Room. As for the name, Rich explains, "there's a big Juniper plant I initially wanted to get rid of to make this room happen, but my contractor told me I couldn't do that because it was a 500 year old Juniper and that we had to build around it. So we did."