A couple selected BONE Structure for their own dream home. This urban style home is located in the suburbs of a large city and has neighbors on either side. The river is the backdrop for the home’s outstanding feature: extensive fenestration in the rear of the building providing spectacular views. The rooms on the second floor overlook the open concept common area which has a ceiling height of 18 feet.

''My partner and I appreciate quality: we love beautiful objects where form and function work in unison to create a timeless style. This is what we liked most about BONE Structure: steel’s architectural advantages paired to an integrated approach where every single detail is designed as a function of the harmony, esthetics, efficiency and sustainability of the whole. If Apple were to build houses, we believe they would use the same disruptive approach as you have. We are proud to have chosen BONE!”