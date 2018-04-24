Composed of a cluster of volumes, marked prominently by a gabled roof form, the Wallingford Passive Solar House combines modern architecture, environmental responsibility, and a flexible open floor plan that fosters ample opportunities for a young family to connect with the outdoors and with each other. Framed in exposed steel with expansive windows, the house uses exterior views and shifting patterns of light to establish a dialogue with its surroundings, leading to a physical awareness of the sun's movement throughout the day and the seasons. Natural materials including Douglas fir timber framing, stained oak floors, Pennsylvania bluestone, and Quartzite counters glow in the sunlight and add warmth to the modern interiors. Passive solar design strategies were used to reduce energy consumption and environmental impact. Sited on an east-west axis, the home’s main living areas and window walls face due south. Overhangs and canopies provide shade during the summer while letting sunlight penetrate to the deep interior during the winter. An extensive storm water retention system, geothermal heating and cooling, super insulation and air-sealing, and Passive House quality triple-pane windows ensure the home’s long-term efficiency and comfort.