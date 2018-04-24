Wallingford Passive Solar House
Composed of a cluster of volumes, marked prominently by a gabled roof form, the Wallingford Passive Solar House combines modern architecture, environmental responsibility, and a flexible open floor plan that fosters ample opportunities for a young family to connect with the outdoors and with each other. Framed in exposed steel with expansive windows, the house uses exterior views and shifting patterns of light to establish a dialogue with its surroundings, leading to a physical awareness of the sun's movement throughout the day and the seasons. Natural materials including Douglas fir timber framing, stained oak floors, Pennsylvania bluestone, and Quartzite counters glow in the sunlight and add warmth to the modern interiors. Passive solar design strategies were used to reduce energy consumption and environmental impact. Sited on an east-west axis, the home’s main living areas and window walls face due south. Overhangs and canopies provide shade during the summer while letting sunlight penetrate to the deep interior during the winter. An extensive storm water retention system, geothermal heating and cooling, super insulation and air-sealing, and Passive House quality triple-pane windows ensure the home’s long-term efficiency and comfort.
The home's main entry is accessed through a courtyard, and is marked by a prominent gabled roof form.
The home was positioned diagonally across the site, along a true east-west axis, allowing main living spaces and window walls to face due south.
A dropped steel beam draws occupants into the main living area and defines a circulation corridor through the open spaces.
A flexible open floor plan fosters ample opportunities for a young family to connect with the outdoors and each other.
Natural materials including Douglas fir timber framing, stained oak floors, Pennsylvania Bluestone, and Quartzite counters add warmth to contemporary interiors.
Triple-pane fiberglass windows, continuous insulation, and careful air-sealing ensure that the envelope remains ultra-efficient, reducing demand on the HVAC system.
“Framed in exposed steel with expansive windows, the Wallingford Passive Solar House capitalizes on exterior views and shifting patterns of light to establish a dialogue with its surroundings, leading to a physical awareness of the sun’s movement throughout the day and the seasons,’ says Wyant Architecture.
Overhangs and canopies provide shade during the summer while letting sunlight penetrate to the deep interior during the winter.
A generous screened porch and open patios extend living spaces to the outdoors.
Spaces within the home’s four main volumes are designed to provide both separation and connection. The largest volume contains open kitchen, dining, and living areas, along with a master suite on the second floor, all oriented toward large south-facing windows. A single-story volume, accessible through the entry foyer, contains a home office and guest suite. A slender volume on the north side of the house contains lower-level service spaces, which connect to the garage and mudroom, while children’s bedrooms on the upper level are brightened by south-facing clerestory windows.
The entry foyer serves as a circulation hub, connecting the separate volumes of the home.
A second floor balcony connects bedrooms to the two-story entry foyer.
Master bed and bath spaces orient towards the south-facing window wall, and receive plentiful natural light throughout the day.
Section Diagram
Credits
- Hanson Fine Building
- Jeffrey Totaro