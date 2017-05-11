W Amsterdam
Amsterdam-based firm Office Winhov converts the landmark Kas Bank building into an extension of the sumptuous W Hotel.
The Office Winhov website offers this missive around how the practice thinks about architecture and its role in civic spaces: "Buildings are more than singular objects; they are part of the urban environment they shape–Like a street, a district, a community. Buildings accommodate the people who use them intensively."
A striking example of this is their transformation of a national monument in Amsterdam from a working bank to a five-star hotel and creative incubator.
The building was originally designed by F.W.M. Poggenbeek in 1908 and was expanded in phases until 1932. The layout follows what would be expected for a bank with vaults on the ground floor and basement, a monumental bank hall on the first floor, and office space located on the upper floors.
An aerial view of the bank before an expansion in 1927.
The large central bank hall. Circa 1932.
A glass bridge traverses the atrium.
The Duchess is a restaurant, tearoom, and bar in the former main hall.
A long view down the corridor of the second floor.
A close-up detail showcases intricate ironwork on the building’s main staircase.
The entrance to X Bank showcases modern works of Dutch art and design which contrast the concrete exterior.
Walking through the bank’s old vaults reveals the way visitors can access the spa.
A view of the modern interior of the bank’s hotel rooms.
The historic vault from 1908 resides on the lower floor.
An exterior view highlight’s the hotel’s façade and how the building seamlessly fits in the surrounding neighborhood.
