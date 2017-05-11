Amsterdam-based firm Office Winhov converts the landmark Kas Bank building into an extension of the sumptuous W Hotel.

The Office Winhov website offers this missive around how the practice thinks about architecture and its role in civic spaces: "Buildings are more than singular objects; they are part of the urban environment they shape–Like a street, a district, a community. Buildings accommodate the people who use them intensively."

A striking example of this is their transformation of a national monument in Amsterdam from a working bank to a five-star hotel and creative incubator.