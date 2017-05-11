W Amsterdam

By
W Amsterdam
View Photos

$596 per night

Room2 guests66bd
Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, Netherlands
Book This

Amsterdam-based firm Office Winhov converts the landmark Kas Bank building into an extension of the sumptuous W Hotel.

The Office Winhov website offers this missive around how the practice thinks about architecture and its role in civic spaces: "Buildings are more than singular objects; they are part of the urban environment they shape–Like a street, a district, a community. Buildings accommodate the people who use them intensively."

A striking example of this is their transformation of a national monument in Amsterdam from a working bank to a five-star hotel and creative incubator.

Modern home with Windows. The building was originally designed by F.W.M. Poggenbeek in 1908 and was expanded in phases until 1932. The layout follows what would be expected for a bank with vaults on the ground floor and basement, a monumental bank hall on the first floor, and office space located on the upper floors. Photo of W AmsterdamView Photos

The building was originally designed by F.W.M. Poggenbeek in 1908 and was expanded in phases until 1932. The layout follows what would be expected for a bank with vaults on the ground floor and basement, a monumental bank hall on the first floor, and office space located on the upper floors.

An aerial view of the bank before an expansion in 1927. The building was originally designed by F.W.M. Poggenbeek in 1908 and was expanded in phases until 1932. The layout follows what would be expected for a bank with vaults on the ground floor and basement, a monumental bank hall on the first floor, and office space located on the upper floors. Photo 2 of W Amsterdam modern homeView Photos

An aerial view of the bank before an expansion in 1927.

The building was originally designed by F.W.M. Poggenbeek in 1908 and was expanded in phases until 1932. The layout follows what would be expected for a bank with vaults on the ground floor and basement, a monumental bank hall on the first floor, and office space located on the upper floors.

The large central bank hall. Circa 1932. Photo 3 of W Amsterdam modern homeView Photos

The large central bank hall. Circa 1932.

Modern home with Windows, Metal, and Skylight Window Type. A glass bridge traverses the atrium. Photo 4 of W AmsterdamView Photos

A glass bridge traverses the atrium.

Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Pendant Lighting, Bench, and Table. The Duchess is a restaurant, tearoom, and bar in the former main hall. Photo 5 of W AmsterdamView Photos

The Duchess is a restaurant, tearoom, and bar in the former main hall.

Modern home with Hallway and Carpet Floor. A long view down the corridor of the second floor. Photo 6 of W AmsterdamView Photos

A long view down the corridor of the second floor.

Modern home with Staircase. A close-up detail showcases intricate ironwork on the building’s main staircase. Photo 7 of W AmsterdamView Photos

A close-up detail showcases intricate ironwork on the building’s main staircase.

Modern home with Staircase. The entrance to X Bank showcases modern works of Dutch art and design which contrast the concrete exterior. Photo 8 of W AmsterdamView Photos

The entrance to X Bank showcases modern works of Dutch art and design which contrast the concrete exterior.

Walking through the bank’s old vaults reveals the way visitors can access the spa. Photo 9 of W Amsterdam modern homeView Photos

Walking through the bank’s old vaults reveals the way visitors can access the spa.

Modern home with Bedroom, Storage, and Bed. A view of the modern interior of the bank’s hotel rooms. Photo 10 of W AmsterdamView Photos

A view of the modern interior of the bank’s hotel rooms.

Modern home with Staircase. The historic vault from 1908 resides on the lower floor. Photo 11 of W AmsterdamView Photos

The historic vault from 1908 resides on the lower floor.

An exterior view highlight’s the hotel’s façade and how the building seamlessly fits in the surrounding neighborhood. Photo 12 of W Amsterdam modern homeView Photos

An exterior view highlight’s the hotel’s façade and how the building seamlessly fits in the surrounding neighborhood.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Office Winhov
  • F.W.M. Poggenbeek
Photographer
  • Stefan Müller
Bedrooms
  • 66
    • Structure
  • Hotel

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell