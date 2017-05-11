Vue Hotel Hou Hai

By
Vue Hotel Hou Hai
View Photos

$209 per night

Room2 guests
Beijing, China
Book This

In the lively lakeside neighborhood of Hou Hai in Beijing, there's a new boutique hotel that blends traditional Chinese architecture and design with modern, avant-garde elements.

Home to numerous hutongs (traditional northern Chinese-style buildings with narrow alleys between them) in the 2000s, many of the buildings in Hou Hai were converted into cafes, bars, and restaurants that now cater to a hip crowd of locals, expats, and tourists.

Modern home with Outdoor, Garden, Hardscapes, Trees, Front Yard, Gardens, and Walkways. Photo of Vue Hotel Hou HaiView Photos
Modern home with Exterior and Brick Siding Material. Designed by Singapore studio Ministry of Design, Vue Hotel Hou Hai is one such conversion. Photo 2 of Vue Hotel Hou HaiView Photos

Designed by Singapore studio Ministry of Design, Vue Hotel Hou Hai is one such conversion.

Modern home with Outdoor, Front Yard, Trees, and Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck. The 80-room hotel, which was created within a cluster of buildings constructed in the 1950s, weaves together design elements from both East and West. Photo 3 of Vue Hotel Hou HaiView Photos

The 80-room hotel, which was created within a cluster of buildings constructed in the 1950s, weaves together design elements from both East and West.

Modern home with Outdoor, Trees, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, and Back Yard. Chinese features include jack roofs with ornate eaves, gilded gargoyles, Ming-style chairs, and latticework inspired by Chinese screens that connect the separate volumes while linking them together with private balconies and terraces. Photo 4 of Vue Hotel Hou HaiView Photos

Chinese features include jack roofs with ornate eaves, gilded gargoyles, Ming-style chairs, and latticework inspired by Chinese screens that connect the separate volumes while linking them together with private balconies and terraces.

Modern home with Office, Desk, Carpet Floor, and Chair. Photo 5 of Vue Hotel Hou HaiView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Chair, Ceiling Lighting, Porcelain Tile Floor, and Lamps. International influences can be detected in the bold geometric forms interspersed throughout the establishment including the walnut, marble, and brass interior details that add a continental touch to the lobby and guest rooms. Plus, wild disco colors show up in the fuchsia shower stalls in the en-suite bathrooms, and gold details are abound in the restaurant-bar. Photo 6 of Vue Hotel Hou HaiView Photos

International influences can be detected in the bold geometric forms interspersed throughout the establishment including the walnut, marble, and brass interior details that add a continental touch to the lobby and guest rooms. Plus, wild disco colors show up in the fuchsia shower stalls in the en-suite bathrooms, and gold details are abound in the restaurant-bar.

Modern home with Dining Room, Concrete Floor, Ceiling Lighting, Bench, Table, and Chair. Through a series of landscaped gardens, guests are given access to a bakery-cafe, a restaurant in a former warehouse building that now serves Spanish tapas, and a rooftop bar with a Jacuzzi and views of Hou Hai Lake. Photo 7 of Vue Hotel Hou HaiView Photos

Through a series of landscaped gardens, guests are given access to a bakery-cafe, a restaurant in a former warehouse building that now serves Spanish tapas, and a rooftop bar with a Jacuzzi and views of Hou Hai Lake.

Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Table. Photo 8 of Vue Hotel Hou HaiView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Rooftop, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Trees, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, and Decking Patio, Porch, Deck. Photo 9 of Vue Hotel Hou HaiView Photos
Modern home with Dining Room, Track Lighting, Dark Hardwood Floor, Stools, and Bar. Unusual, eye-catching features, including a gilded trussed structure above the restaurant-bar and giant rabbit sculptures made of bright pink wire, imbue the hotel with a whimsical, Alice in Wonderland personality. Photo 10 of Vue Hotel Hou HaiView Photos

Unusual, eye-catching features, including a gilded trussed structure above the restaurant-bar and giant rabbit sculptures made of bright pink wire, imbue the hotel with a whimsical, Alice in Wonderland personality.

Modern home with Exterior. In contrast to the colorful and somewhat surreal public areas, the guest rooms follow a gray, monochromatic scheme with elegant, contemporary furnishings, two-toned carpets, and black wood-grained vinyl laminate walls with brass hairline metal accents. Photo 11 of Vue Hotel Hou HaiView Photos

In contrast to the colorful and somewhat surreal public areas, the guest rooms follow a gray, monochromatic scheme with elegant, contemporary furnishings, two-toned carpets, and black wood-grained vinyl laminate walls with brass hairline metal accents.

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, and Carpet Floor. Photo 12 of Vue Hotel Hou HaiView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, and Carpet Floor. By capturing the historic character of Beijing and the zeitgeist of an increasingly globalized China, Vue Hotel Hou Hai promises the mystic of Chinese culture with an edgy cosmopolitan allure. Photo 13 of Vue Hotel Hou HaiView Photos

By capturing the historic character of Beijing and the zeitgeist of an increasingly globalized China, Vue Hotel Hou Hai promises the mystic of Chinese culture with an edgy cosmopolitan allure.

Modern home with Porcelain Tile Floor. Photo 14 of Vue Hotel Hou HaiView Photos
Photo 15 of Vue Hotel Hou Hai modern homeView Photos
Photo 16 of Vue Hotel Hou Hai modern homeView Photos
Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Dark Hardwood Floor, and Table. Photo 17 of Vue Hotel Hou HaiView Photos
<b>Add a caption</b> Photo 18 of Vue Hotel Hou Hai modern homeView Photos

Add a caption

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Ministry of Design
Photographer
  • CIA Photography

Overview

Location
  • Beijing, China

    • Press

    Awards
  • Dwell