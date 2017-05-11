In the lively lakeside neighborhood of Hou Hai in Beijing, there's a new boutique hotel that blends traditional Chinese architecture and design with modern, avant-garde elements.

Home to numerous hutongs (traditional northern Chinese-style buildings with narrow alleys between them) in the 2000s, many of the buildings in Hou Hai were converted into cafes, bars, and restaurants that now cater to a hip crowd of locals, expats, and tourists.