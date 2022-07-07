The project, an apartment for a young couple, consists in the construction of a
raised floor, which reinterprets the theme of the traditional mezzanine.
While the lower floor is configured as a free space that revolves around a central
volume, the rooms of the upper floor (master bedroom, walk-in closet and guest
room / study) become three volumes with different textural and architectural
characteristics.
Despite being on the first floor, the house enjoys an internal height of 4.50 meters
and large windows overlooking the street.
To exploit and emphasize these characteristics of the space, we chose to use
translucent or semi-transparent materials - such as perforated sheet metal and
polycarbonate - in the renovation, which guarantee visual permeability and allow
natural light to invade every corner of the flat.
In its small way, in fact, this house is also conceived as an urban place, in which
several functional volumes have been inserted and interact with each other, while
maintaining the unity of the space.
Credits
- Sara Magni