The project, an apartment for a young couple, consists in the construction of a

raised floor, which reinterprets the theme of the traditional mezzanine.

While the lower floor is configured as a free space that revolves around a central

volume, the rooms of the upper floor (master bedroom, walk-in closet and guest

room / study) become three volumes with different textural and architectural

characteristics.

Despite being on the first floor, the house enjoys an internal height of 4.50 meters

and large windows overlooking the street.

To exploit and emphasize these characteristics of the space, we chose to use

translucent or semi-transparent materials - such as perforated sheet metal and

polycarbonate - in the renovation, which guarantee visual permeability and allow

natural light to invade every corner of the flat.

In its small way, in fact, this house is also conceived as an urban place, in which

several functional volumes have been inserted and interact with each other, while

maintaining the unity of the space.