A young family of four came to us to update an original 1950's California Ranch home nestled above The Mesa. With a modest budget and an owner savvy in both construction and design, we were able to renovate the existing house and add an additional 600 SF of usable living space, including a new two car garage and full master suite with a wall of glass looking out in the yard. The interior of the existing house was opened up to allow a free flowing space from through the main kitchen, living, and dining areas. Leading out to the owner designed rear yard is a large glass sliding wall, defining that indoor/outdoor connection California is known for. White finishes and cool woods lend a Scandinavian appeal to this classy and minimal space.