Villa Lena Agriturismo

By
Villa Lena Agriturismo
View Photos

$195 per night

Room2 guests
Palaia, Tuscany, Italy
Book This

A unique agriturismo located in the heart of rural Tuscany combines holiday accommodation, a farm-to-table restaurant, and a non-profit art foundation.

Originally agricultural buildings, stables, or hunting lodges, each apartment has been renovated to be comfortable yet retain its original farmhouse functionality, making the most of the available light and ventilation with large shuttered windows, high ceilings and stone floors. Rooms are furnished with locally sourced vintage furniture, antiques, and recycled hand-painted fabrics styled by French designer Clarisse Demory. Fresh and uncluttered, these apartments offer the comfort of a holiday home and display original artworks from the Villa Lena Foundation collection.

Modern home with Exterior. Photo of Villa Lena AgriturismoView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Brick Floor, Rug Floor, Console Tables, Coffee Tables, Chair, Table Lighting, and Table. Photo 2 of Villa Lena AgriturismoView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom, Rug Floor, Brick Floor, Night Stands, Bed, and Wardrobe. This unique agriturismo located in the heart of rural Tuscany combines holiday accommodation, a farm-to-table restaurant, and a non-profit art foundation. Originally serving as agricultural buildings, stables, or hunting lodges, each apartment has been renovated to be comfortable yet retain its original farmhouse functionality, making the most of the available light and ventilation with large shuttered windows, high ceilings and stone floors. Rooms are furnished with locally sourced vintage furniture, antiques, and recycled hand-painted fabrics styled by French designer Clarisse Demory. Fresh and uncluttered, these apartments offer the comfort of a holiday home and display original artworks from the Villa Lena Foundation collection. Photo 3 of Villa Lena AgriturismoView Photos

This unique agriturismo located in the heart of rural Tuscany combines holiday accommodation, a farm-to-table restaurant, and a non-profit art foundation. Originally serving as agricultural buildings, stables, or hunting lodges, each apartment has been renovated to be comfortable yet retain its original farmhouse functionality, making the most of the available light and ventilation with large shuttered windows, high ceilings and stone floors. Rooms are furnished with locally sourced vintage furniture, antiques, and recycled hand-painted fabrics styled by French designer Clarisse Demory. Fresh and uncluttered, these apartments offer the comfort of a holiday home and display original artworks from the Villa Lena Foundation collection.

Modern home with Bedroom, Shelves, Table Lighting, Night Stands, and Bed. Photo 4 of Villa Lena AgriturismoView Photos
Modern home with Bath Room, Corner Shower, Enclosed Shower, Wall Lighting, and Vessel Sink. Photo 5 of Villa Lena AgriturismoView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Trees, and Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck. Photo 6 of Villa Lena AgriturismoView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Grass, and Swimming Pools, Tubs, Shower. Photo 7 of Villa Lena AgriturismoView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Rug Floor, Coffee Tables, Floor Lighting, Chair, Table, Brick Floor, and Sofa. Photo 8 of Villa Lena AgriturismoView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Stone Fences, Wall, Trees, and Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck. Photo 9 of Villa Lena AgriturismoView Photos
Modern home with Kitchen, Cooktops, Wall Oven, Range Hood, Drop In Sink, and Brick Floor. Photo 10 of Villa Lena AgriturismoView Photos
Modern home with Table, Chair, and Wall Lighting. Photo 11 of Villa Lena AgriturismoView Photos
Modern home with Kitchen, Cooktops, Wall Oven, and Range Hood. Photo 12 of Villa Lena AgriturismoView Photos
Modern home with Living Room and Chair. Photo 13 of Villa Lena AgriturismoView Photos

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Photographer
  • Villa Lena Agriturismo

Overview

Location
  • Palaia, Tuscany, Italy