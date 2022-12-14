Heading out from the UNESCO World Heritage City of San Miguel de Allende and the Cento Historico, a 20 twenty-minute drive takes you past small, family-run farms nestled between fields of nopales, cornfields, mesquite trees, and sage. Turning left off the main road you come to a narrow lane that bends gradually up a slight incline into the Valle. The road widens to reveal the heart of the valley and Rancho ITO.



Blending with the muted browns and grays of the rising landscape, Villa SMA is a 5-acre property that merges authentic Mexican accents, modern concrete construction, and the forms of Japanese design that emphasize the uncluttered space and the aesthetic relationship to nature. This one-of-a-kind design reflects the myriad passions of its creators: A former US music executive and his wife who turned away from his career to become a hotelier while committing to his philanthropy, filmmaking, and traditional mezcal brand.



The property is bisected by a serpentine creek bed that lays dry in summer and flows freely during the rainy season and a century-old, hand-laid stone wall, a leftover from the former ranch. The main home, surrounded by a 20-foot textured concrete wall, is over 6000 sq feet . Its hacienda double doors are reached by passing through an enclosed courtyard featuring fountains and 80-year-old olive trees. Through the doors is the large, open living area anchored by a large fireplace. A massive island sets off the main living room from the chef’s kitchen. This main sala opens out to a backyard landscaped in an uncluttered, zen-like. Large stones, giant bamboo, fountains, and acacia trees outline the space and perfectly frame the 20 ft lap pool. Open the 10 ft sliding doors and the living area and backyard become a flowing indoor-outdoor experience. Two large bedrooms with access to the gardens and en-suite complete the downstairs. On the second floor, the primary bedroom boasts a 25 ft vaulted ceiling, and fireplace. Step out from this onto the balcony and see the extraordinary view of the entire valley. The huge walk-in closet, with custom woodworking cabinetry, leads to the bathroom with its freestanding tub and rain shower. The home also includes a two-car garage and a large walk-in wine cellar.



Leaving the main house it is a short walk to the 700 sq foot guest house/artists' loft and workshop.



The project was constructed over four years with the guiding concept for the property to be expanded and changeable.



The property includes three large water storage systems, satellite internet, well water, rain catchment systems, CFE power and is pre-wired for simple solar installations.