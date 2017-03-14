VIEW HAUS 5 is Seattle’s first PassivHaus-constructed townhome project. It is an innovative approach to infill development on a typical Seattle 40-foot wide lot. Centrally located in the Madison Valley neighborhood, View Haus 5 was named for its five distinct home designs that share views of the Cascade Mountains while committing to the rigorous German standard for energy efficiency. Featuring one certified PassivHaus unit, all View Haus 5 units comply with the rigorous standards for design and construction set by the Passive House Institute US, requiring high-efficiency doors and windows, increased insulation, continuous air sealing and mechanical ventilation.

View Haus 5 was designed and developed with a holistic approach and with the intention to promote sustainable, innovative and high quality design and construction. The use of Zola’s Thermo uPVC and Classic uPVC Tilt & Turn windows helped achieve the goal of creating energy-efficient, high performing, long-lasting homes.



Two of the units used the Zola Thermo uPVC, three additional units used the double pane Classic uPVC. One unit was certified Passivhaus, so it needed the performance of the Thermo uPVC, and they wanted the tilt-turn design with air tight gaskets for the rest, even though they didn’t need quite as high a U-value performance.



Zola Thermo uPVC are the go-to choice for high-performance, value-oriented projects including economical passive house and net zero projects, as well as large multi-family developments. Featuring a 85mm deep, fiberglass-reinforced frame and steel-reinforced sashes and triple glazing.



Zola Classic uPVC offers a substantial performance upgrade over standard vinyl or fiberglass alternatives at a lower cost. The ultra-competitive pricing of this line makes it a clear choice for multifamily developments. Available versions include Tilt & Turn windows, sliding and swing doors. Zola’s high performance uPVC material is steel-reinforced for durability and enhanced fit and finish.



The Zola products used throughout View Haus 5 provide clean lines, and striking views of the iconic Cascade Mountain range.