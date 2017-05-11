1980s Modern Meets The New Millennium

1980s Modern Meets The New Millennium
This single story, 80s inspired home quickly became a labor of love for the dasMOD Founders, Erik Gilmer and Sven Simon. The duo stumbled upon 2222 Via Tiempo, when looking for homes to repurpose that weren’t totally perfect but also not in shambles.

A modern mix of unpretentious, yet luxurious design elements resulted in an awe-inspiring, sophisticated and lighthearted living space with a seamless transition between indoors and out.

The extraordinary high ceilings and volume contributes to its welcome feeling. The public areas of the house, such as the kitchen, dining, living, and entertaining areas open up towards the backyard with sit-down white-water ocean views beyond. The main living wall disappears with the use of La Cantina pocket door, creating an 18' foot-wide opening. The front door entry, on the opposite side of the home also incorporates a La Cantina pocket door allowing the ocean breeze to flow straight through the house.

Modern home with Living Room, Coffee Tables, Chair, Media Cabinet, Storage, Ceiling Lighting, Bar, Pendant Lighting, Recessed Lighting, Porcelain Tile Floor, Gas Burning Fireplace, and Corner Fireplace. Photo 2 of 1980s Modern Meets The New MillenniumView Photos
Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Table, Ceiling Lighting, Pendant Lighting, Storage, Recessed Lighting, and Porcelain Tile Floor. Photo 3 of 1980s Modern Meets The New MillenniumView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Chair, End Tables, Ceiling Lighting, Coffee Tables, Porcelain Tile Floor, Recessed Lighting, Corner Fireplace, Gas Burning Fireplace, and Pendant Lighting. Photo 4 of 1980s Modern Meets The New MillenniumView Photos
The light and fresh kitchen design features a layout where the whole family can enjoy preparing meals together. The unique cabinetry combination pairs custom mint lowers and rift oak uppers, providing a clean, modern aesthetic which is echoed in style with marble counter tops and copper sinks, faucets and hardware. Miele appliances bring a level of sophistication and a gourmet feeling to this popular gathering spot.

A second guest bedroom serves as the office with Hygge & West Wallpaper and IC Flos light designed by Michael Anastassiades.

Modern home with Bedroom, Light Hardwood Floor, Pendant Lighting, Recessed Lighting, and Bed. Photo 7 of 1980s Modern Meets The New MillenniumView Photos
The utilization of handmade Heath ceramic tile in the South Bathroom coupled with a Jonathan Adler mirror and custom rosewood vanity adds a bit of character while maintaining a minimalist approach. Accents include marble countertop with knife-edge detail and Dornbracht fixtures.

The North bathroom features Rex Rox Studio solar yellow ceramic tile by Modwalls, a custom vanity, marble countertop with knife-edge detail, and Axor Bouroullec faucets. Signature Trustile Doors & Emtek Hardware exemplify the finish detail throughout the property.

A Zucchetti Kos Italian imported tub serves as an anchor piece in the master bath. Zucchetti vanities and fixtures along with creative color-block Hexagon pattern floor tiles, Flos String Lights designed by Michael Anastassiades, and a custom hex Fleetwood window present a clean and streamlined feel and the ultimate of bespoke design expression.

Modern home with Bath Room, Ceramic Tile Floor, Pedestal Sink, and Freestanding Tub. Photo 11 of 1980s Modern Meets The New MillenniumView Photos
Modern home with Bath Room, Freestanding Tub, Ceramic Tile Floor, and Pedestal Sink. Photo 12 of 1980s Modern Meets The New MillenniumView Photos
Photo 13 of 1980s Modern Meets The New Millennium modern homeView Photos
Natural light and a thoughtful use of color knit everything together at 2222 Via Tiempo. The dasMOD team are designers at heart. Specificity is reflected at all scales, from the whole scale of the property down to the minute details; the cabinetry, specific tiles, hardware, and lighting choices throughout creating a true showcase for designer professionals and enthusiasts alike.


Architect
  • The Brown Studio
Interior Design
  • Handsome Salt
  • Ghost Tiger Design
Builder
  • Brown Bag Construction

Location
  • Encinitas, California
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 1985
    • Square Feet
  • 3089
    • Lot Size
  • .36
    • Smart Home Tech
  • Nest