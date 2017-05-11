This single story, 80s inspired home quickly became a labor of love for the dasMOD Founders, Erik Gilmer and Sven Simon. The duo stumbled upon 2222 Via Tiempo, when looking for homes to repurpose that weren’t totally perfect but also not in shambles.

A modern mix of unpretentious, yet luxurious design elements resulted in an awe-inspiring, sophisticated and lighthearted living space with a seamless transition between indoors and out.

