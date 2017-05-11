Seven individual city villas with 75 apartments have been designed by internationally renowned architect Daniel Libeskind.

The outstanding ensemble is being built on Frankfurt's Riedberg, in the midst of a young, green and vibrant district.

Daniel Libeskind says: „Creating the intimacy and privacy of an apartment is something quite different to planning a museum or an office building.” The challenge is to create not just an inhabitable shell, but rather a home. Just like their occupants, buildings are individuals with an inside and an outside that are unique.

In light of the design effort and the manifold international projects, residential projects by Daniel Libeskind will remain exceptional properties in Germany.