Seven individual city villas with 75 apartments have been designed by internationally renowned architect Daniel Libeskind.

The outstanding ensemble is being built on Frankfurt's Riedberg, in the midst of a young, green and vibrant district.

Daniel Libeskind says: „Creating the intimacy and privacy of an apartment is something quite different to planning a museum or an office building.” The challenge is to create not just an inhabitable shell, but rather a home. Just like their occupants, buildings are individuals with an inside and an outside that are unique.

In light of the design effort and the manifold international projects, residential projects by Daniel Libeskind will remain exceptional properties in Germany.

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Brick Siding Material, Apartment Building Type, and Flat RoofLine.

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Brick Siding Material, Apartment Building Type, Concrete Siding Material, Tile Roof Material, and Flat RoofLine.

Modern home with Living Room, Console Tables, Ceiling Lighting, Sofa, Bookcase, and Concrete Floor.

Modern home with Bath Room, Tile Counter, Cement Tile Floor, Drop In Sink, Ceramic Tile Wall, and Ceiling Lighting.

Modern home with Living Room, Coffee Tables, Table, Stools, Ceiling Lighting, and Medium Hardwood Floor.

Modern home with Exterior, Apartment Building Type, Wood Siding Material, and Flat RoofLine.

Modern home with Exterior, Apartment Building Type, House Building Type, Tile Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, Concrete Siding Material, Brick Siding Material, and Flat RoofLine.

