This project started with the clients’ desire to have “their head in the sky and their feet on the ground”. The attic level offers magnificent views toward the mountains and Dublin Castle while the rear garden is bathed beautiful afternoon light. The ambition of the proposal was to offer it all. Rather than adhering to the usual “modern box extension” at the rear, the design of the house maximizes the footprint of the existing volume. To that end, the house has been carved out entirely, dropping the ground level to gain a 30% floor plate within the roof. A series of split levels platforms organised vertically throughout the house connect all the living and communal spaces physically and visually, while private spaces keep their intimacy. A playful sequence of thresholds, single, double, triple heights volumes and diagonal views create a dynamic and rich spatial experience giving a sense of grandeur to this modest house.