Vertes Retreat

By W O V E N Architecture and Design
Vertes Retreat
View Photos

Vertes Retreat is perched 30' above a pristine lake in the form of an L shape plan that hugs the existing rocky landscape. Flat roofs hover above 2 wings providing large overhangs and covered outdoor spaces. A 1 storey wing contains living spaces while a 2 storey wing contains the garage, media room and bedrooms above. Skylights run the length of both wings bringing natural light into the circulation paths. Large glass openings throughout the home provide stunning lake views while glimpses of the rocky landscape behind can be found in select locations.

W O V E N Architecture and Design uploaded Vertes Retreat through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
View through the trees Photo of Vertes Retreat modern home

View through the trees

View at Entry facade Photo 2 of Vertes Retreat modern home

View at Entry facade

View at Entry Photo 3 of Vertes Retreat modern home

View at Entry

View at Outdoor Covered Patio Photo 4 of Vertes Retreat modern home

View at Outdoor Covered Patio

View at Outdoor Covered Patio Photo 5 of Vertes Retreat modern home

View at Outdoor Covered Patio

View from behind Photo 6 of Vertes Retreat modern home

View from behind

View at Dining Photo 7 of Vertes Retreat modern home

View at Dining

View at Living Room Photo 8 of Vertes Retreat modern home

View at Living Room

View at stair Photo 9 of Vertes Retreat modern home

View at stair

View into Great Room Photo 10 of Vertes Retreat modern home

View into Great Room