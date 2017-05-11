Upper West Side Triplex and Rooftop Addition
Working with the Landmarks Preservation Commission and City Planning, SGVA received a variance to build a rooftop addition for the triplex apartment on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Two light-filled stairwells connect a series of open living spaces, leading up to the penthouse and roof terrace. Minimalist details, wood ceilings, and expansive glass walls blur the lines between inside and out on the penthouse level.
Shakespeare Gordon Vlado Architects uploaded Upper West Side Triplex and Rooftop Addition through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Shakespeare Gordon Vlado Architects
- Redtop Architects
Builder
- Fulton General Contractor
Photographer
- David Gilbert
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
2
Full Baths
2
Partial Baths
1
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2013