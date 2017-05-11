Upper West Side Triplex and Rooftop Addition

By Shakespeare Gordon Vlado Architects
Upper West Side Triplex and Rooftop Addition
Working with the Landmarks Preservation Commission and City Planning, SGVA received a variance to build a rooftop addition for the triplex apartment on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Two light-filled stairwells connect a series of open living spaces, leading up to the penthouse and roof terrace. Minimalist details, wood ceilings, and expansive glass walls blur the lines between inside and out on the penthouse level.

Credits

Posted By
Shakespeare Gordon Vlado Architects
@sgvarch
Architect
Builder
  • Fulton General Contractor
Photographer
  • David Gilbert

Overview

Location
  • New York, New York
    • Bedrooms
  • 2
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2013