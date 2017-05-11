Racquet Club North House With a Citrus-Colored Door
This gorgeous 3BR/2BA Mid-Century Palm Springs house was designed by Palmer/Krisel and built by Alexander. It has recently been beautifully upgraded, including all-new bathrooms and furnishings.
Enjoy an oversized yard with private pool, spa, and stunning mountain views. Pluck fresh fruit right from the garden - choose from oranges, lemons, grapefruits and pomegranates.
A prime cul-de-sac location is just 4 minutes from downtown Palm Springs and close to shops, golf, hiking, and the famed Aerial Tram. Pick up groceries at the organic supermarket just a 2-minute drive away.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- William Krisel
- Dan Palmer
Builder
- Alexander Construction Company
Photographer
- TurnKey Vacation Rentals
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
3
Full Baths
2
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Midcentury
Square Feet
1466