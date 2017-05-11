Racquet Club North House With a Citrus-Colored Door

$299 per night

House6 guests3bd2ba
Palm Springs, California
This gorgeous 3BR/2BA Mid-Century Palm Springs house was designed by Palmer/Krisel and built by Alexander. It has recently been beautifully upgraded, including all-new bathrooms and furnishings.

Enjoy an oversized yard with private pool, spa, and stunning mountain views. Pluck fresh fruit right from the garden - choose from oranges, lemons, grapefruits and pomegranates.

A prime cul-de-sac location is just 4 minutes from downtown Palm Springs and close to shops, golf, hiking, and the famed Aerial Tram. Pick up groceries at the organic supermarket just a 2-minute drive away.

