University Arms, Cambridge, re-created in 2018 by architect John Simpson and interior designer Martin Brudnizki, offers 192 rooms and suites, with views over Parker’s Piece, historic Regent Street and the hotel’s inner courtyard. The style reflects classic Edwardian interiors with bespoke, leather-padded writing desks, low ottomans and rooms full of natural light. The result is ambitious, beautiful and full of life. Occupying ground floor of University Arms, Cambridge, Parker’s Tavern is a quintessentially English brasserie. Chef Director Tristan Welch has designed every dish to be a whimsical re-imagining of a British classic, sourced from field, fen and seas. This is where you will find plates piled high with Norfolk fruits de mer, or in winter, suckling pig with wild mushrooms and Tristan’s signature pie of the day. You can taste England on every plate.

Text Courtesy of Marriott