Union Square Apartment
The kitchen is the focus of our renovation for a bachelor's one-bedroom downtown Manhattan apartment. To make the most of a very tight layout we designed this room like a piece of built-in furniture. Using teak wood as a warm and unifying material, the kitchen combines open shelving, partial and full-height storage cabinets, and ceiling panels with concealed lighting.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
We designed this kitchen like a single piece of teak cabinetry. Lighting and ventilation are recessed into the angled ceiling plane; deep storage is located over the entrance.
An LED strip is concealed in the angled ceiling plane; the supply air diffuser, also of teak, is barely visible over the counter. The microwave is tucked under a drawer below the counter.
A kitchen backsplash idea that will never go out of style is a slab of marble that matches your countertop. In this home, the stone counter and backsplash cut from the same slab of Vermont marble, achieving a continuous graphic pattern.
Credits
- Barkow Photo