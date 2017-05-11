Union Square Apartment

By Verona Carpenter Architects
Union Square Apartment
View Photos

The kitchen is the focus of our renovation for a bachelor's one-bedroom downtown Manhattan apartment. To make the most of a very tight layout we designed this room like a piece of built-in furniture. Using teak wood as a warm and unifying material, the kitchen combines open shelving, partial and full-height storage cabinets, and ceiling panels with concealed lighting.

Verona Carpenter Architects uploaded Union Square Apartment through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Kitchen, Cooktops, Refrigerator, Wood Cabinet, Dark Hardwood Floor, Stone Slab Backsplashe, Wall Oven, Marble Counter, Ceiling Lighting, Recessed Lighting, and Undermount Sink. We designed this kitchen like a single piece of teak cabinetry. Lighting and ventilation are recessed into the angled ceiling plane; deep storage is located over the entrance. Photo of Union Square ApartmentView Photos

We designed this kitchen like a single piece of teak cabinetry. Lighting and ventilation are recessed into the angled ceiling plane; deep storage is located over the entrance.

Modern home with Kitchen, Microwave, Dishwasher, Marble Counter, Wood Cabinet, Dark Hardwood Floor, Stone Slab Backsplashe, Ceiling Lighting, Recessed Lighting, Open Cabinet, and Undermount Sink. An LED strip is concealed in the angled ceiling plane; the supply air diffuser, also of teak, is barely visible over the counter. The microwave is tucked under a drawer below the counter. Photo 2 of Union Square ApartmentView Photos

An LED strip is concealed in the angled ceiling plane; the supply air diffuser, also of teak, is barely visible over the counter. The microwave is tucked under a drawer below the counter.

Modern home with Kitchen, Marble Counter, Wood Cabinet, Stone Slab Backsplashe, Undermount Sink, Accent Lighting, Open Cabinet, and Marble Backsplashe. A kitchen backsplash idea that will never go out of style is a slab of marble that matches your countertop. In this home, the stone counter and backsplash cut from the same slab of Vermont marble, achieving a continuous graphic pattern. Photo 3 of Union Square ApartmentView Photos

A kitchen backsplash idea that will never go out of style is a slab of marble that matches your countertop. In this home, the stone counter and backsplash cut from the same slab of Vermont marble, achieving a continuous graphic pattern.

Credits

Posted By
Verona Carpenter Architects
@veronacarpenterarchitects
Photographer
  • Barkow Photo

Overview

Location
  • New York, New York
    • Bedrooms
  • 1
    • Structure
  • Apartment
    • Style
  • Modern