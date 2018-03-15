Under Canvas Zion offers an extraordinary lodging experience just as fabulous as the park itself. This glamping camp in America’s gorgeous Southwest is located on 196 acres bordering Zion National Park in Utah. Just moments away from incredible trails, off the beaten path adventures, and spectacular views of the majestic red rocks that make Zion so famous. The camp seamlessly blends into its dramatic surroundings and our luxury tents offer guests the opportunity to enjoy Utah’s spectacular desert without giving up the comforts of home. If you’re still looking for places to stay near Zion National Park, look no further than Under Canvas.