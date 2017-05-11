Situated above the Two Creeks base area in the town of Snowmass Village, Colorado, this ski-in, ski-out residence is a skier’s paradise. This elegant home is 6,300 square feet sprawled across two levels with views for miles.

The site presented a unique challenge with a very constrained building envelope that ultimately became an asset, allowing the design to fully take advantage of the panoramic views. In fact, all 6 bedrooms afford walkout patios and incredible mountain scenes.

The rich wood and contemporary stone create an exterior material palette that is warm and welcoming. The grand entry opens onto to the spacious great room with sizable windows, and a 16-foot folding wall system out to a deck ideal for entertaining or even stargazing. When open, the folding wall blurs the distinction between inside and outside.

A main level master, buffered by a jewel-box office offers the ultimate sanctuary. The master features a private deck and a light-filled master bath off of a secluded courtyard. The thoughtful selection of lighting and materials fashions a spa like oasis.

A generous family room downstairs with game area and kitchenette contributes to a family friendly environment. Combined with a lavish bunkroom, well-appointed guest rooms, and ski room steps away from the slopes, make this the ultimate family getaway.