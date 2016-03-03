TreeHugger
The project, from its initial discourse, forced the project stakeholders to reframe sustainability beyond LEED standards to encompass the ecological context of the island: its unique energy needs, its rain forest climate, the riparian flood plain, harsh weather conditions and local materials that would define the project and its ambitious goals. An ecological or “eco-systemic” thinking emerged as the basis for the project’s critical approach. A strict energy independence for the home itself was a given, calling for a 7.5 K photo voltaic array, electric boilers, LED fixtures, and radiant heating throughout, permitting “off grid” habitation through the frequent blackouts caused by storm conditions. From there the design brief went deeper into local materials, their maintenance and long term weathering capacities, and to the embodied energy in each. Sustainability was integrated from the small scale of engineered flooring, fiber reinforced concrete, and monolithic plastic paneling, to the macro scale of exposed fly-ash concrete, and Douglas fir cladding, and overall deployment of structures and systems.
The building was designed in deliberate harmony with the complex riparian ecosystem, its cycles and re-establishment patterns, in order to leverage the site’s qualities in a careful and sensitive manner to ensure the project long-term stewardship of the site and waterfront. The low profile vegetated Sea Wall was built completely from local stone and, in collaboration with the Federal Oceans and Fisheries Department, was carefully engineered to counteract coastal erosion by building up the existing littoral zone and beachfront while eventually being subsumed and forming part of the existing Natural Boundary.
The Main house is clad in the local Douglas fir with deep protective eaves, stained grey to match the sun-bleached drift wood logs that litter the coast. Programmatic elements include like outdoor shower.
The geometric dwelling acts as two organically interconnected frames, one mineral and one of wood which float above a virtually undisturbed site between one of the world’s richest marine tidal ecosystems to the northeast and a wetland preserve to the southwest. The extremely limited lot was dominated by a traversing grove of 350-year-old Douglas fir trees into which the home was surgically inserted in order to share their shelter which provides essential habitat for bald eagles and a host of other wildlife.
Douglas Fir tree threads though the house. By honoring the site, the house dwells lightly on the beachfront, providing the unique spatial intimacy of being in and among the trees. Through its tight geometry, restrained materials, and tall open spaces which frame the ocean and forest, the project creates an incomplete “room without walls” from which to enjoy the pristine landscape in an atmosphere of stewardship and ecological sensitivity.
We selected the site with the client for its 400 year-old Douglas firs and its proximity to the rugged coastline. The client was seduced with the idea of saving the trees -and build his home amongst the giants, while protecting and restoring the native coastline.
Preserving these majestic trees and pristine coast became a departure point for the siting strategy and formal language of the house and landscape. The main house is clad in the local Douglas fir with deep protective eaves. In contrast, the elevated guest house in mineral in nature poetically connected to the land.
Vehicles are confined to the road "pad" which is protected by the elevated guest house volume. as the entry threads through the four-foot-diameter tree trunks towards the waterfront it rises seven feet into the air. A series of piloti, support the thick wood frame of the main house, allowing water and air to reach the soil below, thus creating a "transparent footprint" that minimizes the structure's impact on the native ecology.
two interconnected buildings protect and reinforce the stand of giant firs while accommodating a hybrid program. The main house is an isolated wood tube which creates a giant aperture framing both the Canadian Rockies (across the Georgia Straight) and the coastal wetlands (to the landward side). A semi-enclosed bridge extends through the trees from the seasonally closable guest house clad in cement panels over the porte-cochere of folding translucent panels.
From the street a vegetated drive bridges the site to the vehicular "pad". From here a semi-enclosed bridge extends through the trees to the wood clad main house beyond. The seasonably closable upper guest house protects the cars in an unconditioned porte-cochere concealed by enormous folding translucent panel doors.
The main house is clad in the local Douglas fir with deep protective eaves, stained grey to match the sun-bleached drift wood logs that litter the coast.
View from the beach at low tide. The house dwells lightly on the beachfront, providing the unique spatial intimacy of being in and among the trees and in between the wild ocean and the soft wetlands. The projects creates an incomplete "room without walls" from which to enjoy the pristine landscape in an atmosphere of stewardship and ecological sensitivity.
The dwelling acts as two organically interconnected frames, one mineral and one of wood which float above a virtually undisturbed site between one of the world's richest marine tidal ecosystems in the northeast - a wetland preserve to the southwest. The two buildings hover over the site connected by a hald enclosed bridge
The minimal bedroom reflects the raw material palette of glass, concrete, wood, and Corten steel. This bedroom has a view to the separate volume, and to a large Douglas fir between the two spaces.
The pale blue of this bathroom in the main house creates a peaceful, serene atmosphere.
