Torel 1884 Suites & Apartments
Porto, Porto, Portugal
A one-time Porto palace dating from the late-19th century is the grand home of Torel 1884, an intimate, 12-room hotel—along with 11 apartments located in an adjacent building—flaunting high ceilings, soaring windows, and a traditional skylight piercing the roof.

Torel 1884 is the latest venture from Portuguese hospitality brand Torel Boutiques, joining a small collection that includes Torel Palace Lisbon, Torel Cliff Surf & Golf Óbidos, and Torel Avantgarde, another Porto retreat with forthcoming plans to expand.

Artist João Pedro Rodrigues enlivened the hotel's entry with installations of both dark heads and the celestial ones seen here. Located on opposite walls, they capture the idea of duality.

Artist João Pedro Rodrigues enlivened the hotel's entry with installations of both dark heads and the celestial ones seen here. Located on opposite walls, they capture the idea of duality.

The original staircase leads up to the library, which is crowned with a skylight. Known as a claraboia, it is an architectural hallmark of numerous Porto townhouses.

The original staircase leads up to the library, which is crowned with a skylight. Known as a claraboia, it is an architectural hallmark of numerous Porto townhouses.

Fans, textiles, and illustrations behind the reception desk, adjacent to the palace's original staircase, transport guests to Africa upon entry.

Fans, textiles, and illustrations behind the reception desk, adjacent to the palace's original staircase, transport guests to Africa upon entry.

"Malagueta," meaning chile pepper—a spice brought back to Portugal from an African voyage— is the name of this down-to-earth room with the freestanding bathtub.

"Malagueta," meaning chile pepper—a spice brought back to Portugal from an African voyage— is the name of this down-to-earth room with the freestanding bathtub.

The "Suleiman" room, on the ground floor, nods to Africa through touches like the traditional woven baskets peppering the expansive bookshelves.

The "Suleiman" room, on the ground floor, nods to Africa through touches like the traditional woven baskets peppering the expansive bookshelves.

Bold, whimsical wallpaper exemplifies the "Exotic Birds" room.

Bold, whimsical wallpaper exemplifies the "Exotic Birds" room.

A deep emerald hue, calling to mind tobacco leaves, fittingly wraps the "Tobacco" room on the American floor.

A deep emerald hue, calling to mind tobacco leaves, fittingly wraps the "Tobacco" room on the American floor.

Light, ethereal tones dominate the "Sugarcane" room, which showcases elegant details including handmade tassels adorning the wardrobe's doors.

Light, ethereal tones dominate the "Sugarcane" room, which showcases elegant details including handmade tassels adorning the wardrobe's doors.

Up on the Asian-themed second floor, the blue-and-white "Porcelain" room features a canopy bed and a mix of velvet, brass, and wood.

Up on the Asian-themed second floor, the blue-and-white "Porcelain" room features a canopy bed and a mix of velvet, brass, and wood.

The safari theme extends to Bartolomeu, Torel 1884's bistro serving French-inspired cuisine made with Portuguese ingredients.

The safari theme extends to Bartolomeu, Torel 1884's bistro serving French-inspired cuisine made with Portuguese ingredients.

  • NNArquitectura
  • Nano Design
  • Dualarte
  • Luis Ferraz

  • Porto, Porto, Portugal
  • Apartment
  • Traditional

  • Dwell