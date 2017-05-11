A one-time Porto palace dating from the late-19th century is the grand home of Torel 1884, an intimate, 12-room hotel—along with 11 apartments located in an adjacent building—flaunting high ceilings, soaring windows, and a traditional skylight piercing the roof.

Torel 1884 is the latest venture from Portuguese hospitality brand Torel Boutiques, joining a small collection that includes Torel Palace Lisbon, Torel Cliff Surf & Golf Óbidos, and Torel Avantgarde, another Porto retreat with forthcoming plans to expand.