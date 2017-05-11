Toms House
Award winning, architecturally designed home. Situated on an elevated north facing site, offering uninterrupted views and all day sun. This brand new home offers many surprises with full modern amenities, you don't need to bring anything. Expect the unexpected. Cedar hot tub, High speed internet, Netflix, Apple TV and huge 150" projector for the nights in.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Anna-Marie Chin
Builder
- Multiline Queenstown
Photographer
- David Straight
Overview
Bedrooms
3
Full Baths
1
Partial Baths
1
