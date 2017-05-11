This 11,000-square-foot estate is a waterfront oasis. Turquoise water melds with the warm gold of the sunrise; plus, a glass-enclosed pool allows swimmers to look out at the ocean from above ground — or even underwater. The house also boasts a seaside fire pit, nearly 500 feet of oceanfront and a white-sand private beach. With 7 queen-or-bigger beds and sleeper sofas, there’s room for 16 people to spend the night here without pumping up an air mattress. And with a private bar overlooking the beach, this seaside villa was built to entertain.