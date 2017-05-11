Tip of the Tail Villa

Tip of the Tail Villa
This 11,000-square-foot estate is a waterfront oasis. Turquoise water melds with the warm gold of the sunrise; plus, a glass-enclosed pool allows swimmers to look out at the ocean from above ground — or even underwater. The house also boasts a seaside fire pit, nearly 500 feet of oceanfront and a white-sand private beach. With 7 queen-or-bigger beds and sleeper sofas, there’s room for 16 people to spend the night here without pumping up an air mattress. And with a private bar overlooking the beach, this seaside villa was built to entertain.

Photographer
  • Josh Franer

Overview

Location
  • Turks and Caicos Islands
    • Bedrooms
  • 6
    • Full Baths
  • 6
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016
    • Square Feet
  • 11000
    • Lot Size
  • 1.1-acres

    • Press