Timpanogos House
The Timpanogos House is named for the beloved mountain that sits behind the home. For a family with 8 children, this design was inspired by the client's love of Frank Lloyd Wright and mid-century modern design. The structure features a ranch style, open floor plan with a main level and basement. The butterfly roofline intersects with other horizontal planes, as the large windows open up to views of the surrounding golf course and mountains.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Interior Design
- Anne-Marie Barton
Builder
- Davies Development
Photographer
- Mark Weinberg
Overview
Location