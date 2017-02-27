Thomas Residence
Major transformation and 150sf addition to existing 2,800sf original mid-century post and beam residence. Interior walls are reconfigured for master suite, kitchen, den, & new guest suite. A new deck is added to the rear along with a redesigned pool & spa.
View from backyard
Spa and deck
Fireplace
Family / Dining
Family / Dining
Dining
Kitchen
Kitchen
Master closet
Master closet
Master bedroom
Master bath
Den
Before
Before
Isometric
LCA card
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Lincoln Chung Architect
Interior Design
- Jane Thomas
Builder
- McCalllister Construction
Photographer
- Garrett Yamasaki
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
4
Full Baths
3
Partial Baths
1
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Midcentury
Year
2016
Square Feet
2950