Major transformation and 150sf addition to existing 2,800sf original mid-century post and beam residence. Interior walls are reconfigured for master suite, kitchen, den, & new guest suite. A new deck is added to the rear along with a redesigned pool & spa.

View from backyard

Spa and deck

Fireplace

Family / Dining

Family / Dining

Dining

Kitchen

Kitchen

Master closet

Master closet

Master bedroom

Master bath

Den

Before

Before

Isometric

LCA card

Credits

Posted By
Architect
  • Lincoln Chung Architect
Interior Design
  • Jane Thomas
Builder
  • McCalllister Construction
Photographer
  • Garrett Yamasaki

Overview

Location
  • Los Angeles, California
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Midcentury
    • Year
  • 2016
    • Square Feet
  • 2950