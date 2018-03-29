This Palm Springs Gem Gets A Modern Makeover With A Bohemian Twist
This midcentury modern gem with insane mountain views was meticulously renovated with a bohemian twist. Homeowners from London who fell in love with the Palm Springs area upon their relocation to Southern California rescued what could have been perceived as a tear down and instead brought the home back to life.
As a couture men's fashion show producer, Jade Spalding immediately had a vision of how to transform the home, complete with a softer, less expected, bohemian flare. "I wanted to stay true to the midcentury modern vibe, of course, but also make it my own. I think sometimes, especially in Palm Springs, people can be a bit serious about midcentury design and so they stick to a very in-the-box approach when renovating. I really wanted to have a bit of fun with it and break a few rules! Who says midcentury can't branch out a bit!?"
Although some purists may disagree, you can't argue with the very beautiful, somewhat eclectic, results of her vision. And maybe if a little more fun is invited into the midcentury game, more people just may join in.
What's your opinion? Is there room to have fun with the mid century vibe?
The homeowners wanted to create a very open pace, so they knocked out walls to create an open concept floor plan.
The intent of the open concept was for their family to be able to be in different areas of the house but still feel connected.
Keeping the original fireplace was very important to the homeowners, but keeping the original brick color was not. They added a fresh coat of white paint and updated the fireplace with a dual wood and gas combo.
A clean and crisp interior restored to all its original glory, with a boho twist.
The blue theme continues in the kitchen along with a brass legged built in breakfast table.
Here we see an original mid century table paired with new modern chairs and accented with a bohemian pot and side table.
Magical sunset hour in the desert.
Simple concrete floors adorn most of the house so that a less traditional design influence can be added with rugs and other decor.
Custom Moroccan mosaic tile and brass hardware showcase the homeowner's bohemian flare to traditional midcentury style.
An in-ground fire pit creates warmth for those chilly nights in the desert without compromising the simplicity of the landscape.
Nothing says midcentury Palm Springs like a custom pool and a backdrop of mountains.
The unbelievable mountain view from the front that is quintessentially Palm Springs.
To save water, much of the yard has been filled in with desert pebbles.
Modern light fixtures in a midcentury style meet more bohemian elements like an ocean blue door and spiritual meditation statue.
This sprawling ranch style home is drenched in California sunlight around the clock. A fresh coat of whitewash paint keeps it true to its original nature.
Old bones meets new updates
Accessorizing with both new and vintage furniture adds to the eclectic character.
Original brick and concrete floors remain, with the modern update of white paint and black slate.
Custom brass fixtures and a clawfoot tub give both a modern and classic feel.