This Palm Springs Gem Gets A Modern Makeover With A Bohemian Twist

This midcentury modern gem with insane mountain views was meticulously renovated with a bohemian twist. Homeowners from London who fell in love with the Palm Springs area upon their relocation to Southern California rescued what could have been perceived as a tear down and instead brought the home back to life.

As a couture men's fashion show producer, Jade Spalding immediately had a vision of how to transform the home, complete with a softer, less expected, bohemian flare. "I wanted to stay true to the midcentury modern vibe, of course, but also make it my own. I think sometimes, especially in Palm Springs, people can be a bit serious about midcentury design and so they stick to a very in-the-box approach when renovating. I really wanted to have a bit of fun with it and break a few rules! Who says midcentury can't branch out a bit!?"

Although some purists may disagree, you can't argue with the very beautiful, somewhat eclectic, results of her vision. And maybe if a little more fun is invited into the midcentury game, more people just may join in.

What's your opinion? Is there room to have fun with the mid century vibe?

