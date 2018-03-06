The Woung House
Vertical, detailed in red, a black cube hovers before a wisp of grey. The Woungs have arrived in a home of multi-generational modernism in the suburbs of Charlotte, NC. The main stretch of Lorraine and Clinton Woung’s smartly handi-capable residence is a well turned thread of aluminum, steel, glass, and concrete. The two-story black cube houses the family garage and second floor contemporary loft designed specifically for the Woung’s adult son.
You can find out more at: www.witteha.us
The footprint of the residence allows it to comfortably nestle into the property’s existing trees.
The 2-story black metal cube is sliced by red hot gashes.
In homage to the courtyard wall of Lorraine’s Jamaican childhood home, this unique concrete block structure is sequenced to guide one into and through the residence.
A 17-foot expanse of glass with walls and floors that reach through to the outside connects the inside with nature.
Masonry walls slice through the home and structure the spaces.
Into the privacy of the property large sliding glass panels allow access via a large cantilevering terrace.
The railing was assembled on site out of custom powder coated steel pickets and stock metal piping.
Credits
- Armando Bellmas
- Wittehaus
- Toby Witte