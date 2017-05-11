Hotel William Gray

Hotel William Gray
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Old and new merge at Hotel William Gray, a decidedly distinct boutique hotel that embodies artful design and a spirit of welcoming conviviality. The contemporary, thoughtfully-designed space pays homage to its Old Montreal roots to create an inspired backdrop for your next trip up North.

It’s the perfect balance between modern design and historic architecture, full of light, local artwork, carefully curated furnishings, and stunning views of Montreal from the rooftop decks. The William Gray's unique living room is at the epicenter of the action: with a library, full bar, pool table, and vinyl collection, it’s a gravitational point for the creative set.

The innovative, inspired Old Montréal hotel overlooks Place Jacques-Cartier and incorporates a contemporary glass structure with two historical buildings – Maison Edward-William-Gray and Maison Cherrier – dating back to the 18th century.

All of the rooms have been meticulously designed with contemporary furnishings, thoughtful amenities, original local art, and an inviting, open feel.

