The White Duplex
This is an experimental and personal project. My name is Yuri, I'm an interior and product designer and I'm a founding partner of a coworking and coffee space in Blumenau called Offcina; and my partner Carla is a journalist, she works with brands and has a great appreciation for creating new things.
We, along with our grumpy and fluffy cat Louie, live in a 50m2 duplex loft: the first floor is the living room, kitchen, service area and toilet, and on the second floor is a suite.
We want to live in this apartment only for a few years, therefore, we wanted to try and experiment a lot — using materials that were bolder or different for us was one of our premises, for example. In addition to being beautiful for our taste, the apartment needs to be very functional to receive our intense daily movement, divided between time for work, leisure and taking care of the house itself.
We are an urban and dynamic couple; we like to spend a lot of time at home — reading, watching movies, cooking during the week — and having friends over for a drink of good wine.
The goal was to create a project that allowed dynamism in various aspects of life even in a small space. So, we opted for various rounded furniture, which generated fluidity in the movement of the house, as well as creating different environments, which allowed for us to have privacy in our daily routines.
The inspirations for the apartament came mainly from contemporary Scandinavian architecture and design, which aims to be simple, accurate in lines and colors, but seeks to display personality, create warm and welcoming environments. And, of course, references were sought from small places — cabins, lofts, houses — to find storage, space layout and movement solutions.
With a large personal collection of books, objects and decorations, the choice was to create an environment that accepted those bright colors and details that denote our individual personalities. Therefore, the choice of white as the base tone of the apartment, furniture in light wood, in addition to some details in black and golden metals, for example.
The project started in September 2020 and ended in May 2021.
The photographs are by Fábio Jr. Severo.
The living room is integrated into the kitchen and has two main environments that merge: the sofa and the dining table.
In this living room and kitchen space, the rack was created to have multiple purposes, serving as a trunk for storing objects, as a shelf for the television and as a bench for the table.
The table can be used for meals, comfortably accommodating four people, as well as to be a workspace on home office days.
The round dining table is made with Cumaru natural wood veneer, it comes with two chairs made of the same wood made by brazilian product designer Paulo Alves and the extra seats on a long bench that is also used as a TV rack.
The pendant lamp over the table is SANN 02, by product design studio HOSTINS—BORGES.
The kitchen was a key point of the project due to our habit of cooking a lot on a daily basis and in our leisure time. So, the choice was not to make a compact kitchen, even with little apartment space. The kitchen needed to be practical, have storage space and also be aesthetically pleasing as it integrates the living room.
We chose to create a light kitchen: all the woodwork is white, the stones are natural and in light tones, and the metals are all black.
The sliding door between the kitchen and the service area was created to create privacy for the area, allowing greater privacy to the common areas — and has a small hole for Louie to pass through to get to his water and food bowls.
We also decided to create two kitchen counters: one for the two sinks and with cupboards; another as an island for the stove, oven and drawers. With the island, the kitchen becomes a social and welcoming environment for meals and friends gatherings. Likewise, the end of the island with the stools serves as a bench for practical meals in everyday life.
In order to use wisely the wall with double height, we had the idea of creating this big suspended bookshelf up to the ceiling, bringing many colors to our wall and distributing our items of decoration, reading and personal objects. Thus, it was possible to house all these items in the apartment, creating this personal and personality environment without necessarily occupying table and bench space, considering the reduced space of the loft.
The sofa is the highlight of the living room and the choice for the light pink color was precisely to balance the light tones of the project, accompany the light wood floor and bring personality to the environment — also, it was one of Carla's dreams for this apartment.
The bathroom downstairs is entirely white, with a sink carved from natural black stone (Negresco) and a white faucet. The wall lamp is mine — Yuri's — own creation and the walls were covered with prints from our collection.
Credits
- Fábio Jr. Severo