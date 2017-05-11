The Weekend House is designed for relaxation. As soon as you enter the house, you'll see the brand new sparkling pool just outside the den's sliding glass doors, calling you to jump in.

Renovated in 2016 with unique Palm Springs style and personality, the house sleeps 8 comfortably. Take in mountain views from the one-of-a-kind luxurious poolside cabana. Or grill on the patio while your friends play a game of table tennis.