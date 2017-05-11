Completed in 2017, this contemporary 3,800 square foot, custom home nestled on a hill top overlooking the Texas Hill country, takes full advantage of its site selection, while delivering on the client's goals.

As the client's prepared to relocate to Central Texas to be near their children and grand children, J Square Architecture had the privilege of working with a local realtor to select a site in a developing area that offered a commanding view of the hill country. As the architect, we focused on finding a site that would meet this request, as well as, consider solar orientation, prevailing breezes, and mature vegetation, which contribute to the enjoyment of these vistas, our "outdoor" culture, and cooling demands in Austin.

The U V Home, was designed to achieve a laundry list of goals provided by the client's, and refined during the programming phase of the project. We were tasked with creating a home that was downsized for the move, allowed for "live/age in place", entertaining the growing family, was energy efficient, allowed for low maintenance, and be contemporary in aesthetic. The client's affinity for mid-century modern with a "Palm Springs flair", privacy, green building principals, and operating cost concerns, ultimately drove the design process and completed solutions.

The home is organized around the outdoor living/entertaining area in a "U" shape, by three, butterfly roofed masses that create the privacy desired, using the negative edge pool as a threshold to the beautiful hill country views. The lessor used guest wing was placed to the West, buffering the neighbors, road noise, and brutal summer sun. This wing can be set to "sleep mode" when unoccupied. The East wing contains the private spaces, and takes advantage of morning sun light needs. These two wings are connected by the open, public, living space and entry, with floor to ceiling glass doors and windows that open to the outdoor spaces and view.

By utilizing passive cooling design techniques specific to the micro climate of the site, "Texas approved" materials, Best practice construction details, in conjunction with high efficiency HVAC, plumbing, and lighting systems, the U V House is a home to be enjoyed for generations.

