- The client: I need a “toy store to store toys”

- ji study: "We create a space that EVERYTHING IS A TOY !!"

The project is intended for the youngest clients we have had:

3 and 5 years. These mini-clients do not demand great needs, only places,

spaces, colors and imaginative experiences.

That is why we decided to make the leap of designing the furniture that we were commissioned

to make a “mega furniture” that in itself is the toy and also

The toy box.

We had a very interesting volume in one of the bedrooms of

a building built in the 40's where we obtained the great advantage and

opportunity to have a height of 4 meters free.

This mega-furniture is based, in its concept, on a poplar wood fold

that surrounds the space and creates volumes according to the places we wanted

give them:

- beds in line with nest beds below

- stairs

- yellow play tunnel with hemispheres and networks

- benches

- blackboards on walls and furniture

- fun and sliding chairs

- A desk table representing a sun

- Lights like moons or stars

- High and low storage

In short, it is a space if a specific purpose, timeless

and with the values ​​of IMAGINE, DISCOVER, INVEST, UP, DOWN,

SKIP...

WE HAVE OFFERED YOU THE GAME TOOLS, NOW ARE THE

CHILDREN WHO DECIDE HOW TO USE IT.

They can sleep or jump

They can climb, or play, or hide.

They can paint or customize your furniture or walls

They can write or save

They can watch or play with their hands ....