On Oahu’s South Shore in Honolulu, the Surfjack was created in collaboration with local artists and designers who live and breathe the modern aloha lifestyle. The midcentury-inspired boutique hotel is now leading a movement to revive the authentic spirit of Waikiki—and the creative energy there is contagious.

Just a short 10-minute stroll from the shockingly clear waters and sandy shores of Oahu’s Waikiki Beach will lead you to the Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club, where you’ll take a step back in time to Waikiki’s midcentury heyday. Along with its retro, quirky character, a laid-back surf vibe radiates throughout the open-air property. Ever since it opened in March 2016, it’s become a cool destination where both locals and visitors can come together to celebrate the culture of the bustling beach neighborhood. To foster this community, they regularly host poolside film screenings, workshops led by local businesses, talks, pilates classes, live music, and farm-to-table dining.