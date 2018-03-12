On Oahu’s South Shore in Honolulu, the Surfjack was created in collaboration with local artists and designers who live and breathe the modern aloha lifestyle. The midcentury-inspired boutique hotel is now leading a movement to revive the authentic spirit of Waikiki—and the creative energy there is contagious.
Just a short 10-minute stroll from the shockingly clear waters and sandy shores of Oahu’s Waikiki Beach will lead you to the Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club, where you’ll take a step back in time to Waikiki’s midcentury heyday. Along with its retro, quirky character, a laid-back surf vibe radiates throughout the open-air property. Ever since it opened in March 2016, it’s become a cool destination where both locals and visitors can come together to celebrate the culture of the bustling beach neighborhood. To foster this community, they regularly host poolside film screenings, workshops led by local businesses, talks, pilates classes, live music, and farm-to-table dining.
In addition to the space being filled with furnishings, lighting, and artwork by a range of local designers, every little detail was thoroughly thought out and branded to fit seamlessly with the Surfjack ethos. Shown here is the hand-painted mural by Brendan “The Blog” Monroe.
When you first approach the Surfjack, a handmade copper sign welcomes you that was created by Jason Dow, a local jewelry designer.
While checking in, you’re welcomed into an open-air space that’s surrounded by locally-sourced TK wood. You’ll also see a surfboard fin installation by TK and custom Surfjack crates that were created by Retrospect Designs.
In the covered cabana area by the pool, a hand-painted mural by Brendan “The Blob” Monroe creates a funky backdrop that's inspired by the flow of water. Local artist, illustrator, and curator Jasper Wong co-curated the mural artwork found throughout the property.
Self-taught graphic artist Matthew Tapia hand-painted the illustrated text on the bottom of the pool.
As chef Ed Kenney’s fourth eatery, Mahina & Sun’s believes in, “local first; organic whenever possible; with aloha always.” The picnic tables next to the bar were hand-painted by local artist Jeff Gress.
The aloha spirit runs deep in Mahina & Sun’s, where the walls are covered with a shaka wallpaper by Andrew Mau. The cushions on the banquette seats were made with archived prints by Tori Richard, which were also used to create the headboards in the guest rooms and the men’s uniforms.
Chef Ed Kenney supports local farms as much as possible when sourcing the fresh ingredients for the restaurant, which can be enjoyed in the restaurant, outside near the pool, or in your own space with room service.
When you make your way from reception to the elevator, this covered patio space is filled with midcentury-inspired furniture and offers fruit-infused ice water to enjoy on your way back to your room. The original details of the midcentury structure are are clearly highlighted in this space where many guests can be seen catching up on their emails with a coffee in-hand.
Immediately when you walk in, Olive & Oliver catches your eye on the left. Founded by husband-and-wife team, Ali McMahon and Parker Moosman, the boutique that accompanies the coffee shop boasts a curated collection of fashion and home goods that are inspired by iconic surf culture.
Studio Collective designed the 112 rooms based on the bungalows of Oahu’s North Shore. They feature reed ceilings, batten walls, local art, and bespoke coffee tables that are topped with ceramic tiles.
The bedrooms are graced with headboards that The Vanguard Theory created with vintage Tori Richard prints. The dreamy framed surf photography on the wall is by She Hit Pause Studios.
The bathrooms are filled with North Shore toiletries and custom ceramic floor tiles. Andrew Mau, who designed the shaka wallpaper in the restaurant, also created the Moana Vanity Mirrors.
On each of the 10 floors, the balcony rooms have private lanais that are divided by woven screens designed by TK. While sitting on the brightly-hued outdoor chairs, you’ll look out to other midcentury buildings while planning your tropical adventure ahead.