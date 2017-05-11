The Simply Simple Home
The Simply Simple home is comprised of 1,800 sqft located in rural Indiana and is the ideal mix of modern, scandinavian, and farmhouse styles. Built it 2017 on 8.5 acres, the home features a simple design to help minimize costs while maximizing energy efficiency. The new build was an opportunity to make smart decisions from day one that would pay dividends in the years to come. Critical factors such as optimal orientation to maximize solar gain, energy modeling to calculate ideal insulation levels given geographic location, and strategic appliance and system selections that could be supplemented with renewable energy sources were all taken into consideration. The home proves that often times, simple is better.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
We took inspiration from modern, scandinavian, and farmhouse design to achieve our very own style. The simple "box" shape helped keep costs in check while the large windows, metal roof, and large ipe shutter created the perfect amount of interest.
The front porch features ipe shiplap siding which ties in nicely with the ipe shutter.
This kitchen features IKEA cabinet bases with Semihandmade fronts painted Dunn Edwards White. The lights by Rejuvenation and Kitchen Aid appliances make this the perfect space for entertaining.
The entire first floor is open concept, so the kitchen flows seamlessly into the living room and dining room. The living room features a slider wall which will eventually lead out to a large deck overlooking the rural country side.
The master bathroom features Ikea cabinets with a custom vanity - the perfect mix of high and low. A massive walk-in shower and oversized window make this entire space feel like a spa.
The guest bathroom utilizes a simple Ikea vanity custom painted to the perfect shade of green and features leather hardware from the Australian company Made Measure.
The perfect place to live the simple life.
Credits
- David Rausch Studio
- Cedar Street Builders