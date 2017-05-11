The Simply Simple home is comprised of 1,800 sqft located in rural Indiana and is the ideal mix of modern, scandinavian, and farmhouse styles. Built it 2017 on 8.5 acres, the home features a simple design to help minimize costs while maximizing energy efficiency. The new build was an opportunity to make smart decisions from day one that would pay dividends in the years to come. Critical factors such as optimal orientation to maximize solar gain, energy modeling to calculate ideal insulation levels given geographic location, and strategic appliance and system selections that could be supplemented with renewable energy sources were all taken into consideration. The home proves that often times, simple is better.