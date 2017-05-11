Old Havana meets Bauhaus eclecticism at this boutique hotel in the heart of Scottsdale, Arizona.

The interiors are infused with the colors and comforts of old Havana, the edge and flare of New Orleans, the elegant geometry of the Bauhaus, and the serendipity of friends and memories made on the road. Spend the day unwinding at spa, or saunter on over to the onsite restaurant, Canal Club, for a taste of traditional favorites with a Cuban twist.