Brand new luxury home built by Construction Memphré ( constructionmemphre.ca), this Scandinavian architecture inspiried home shines by its simplicity. One of the the owners' objectives in the project was to create a house that existed in harmony with the beauty of the natural environement their lot provided. To accomplish this natural materials (white oak, cedar & granit) were chosen in order to contrast with the rugged ciment floors on the main floor. The vaulted ceilings, the overall simplicity and restreint in the decoration and finally the vast windows further enhance the proximity with the outdoors and the sense of peace and serenity emanating from this unique home.