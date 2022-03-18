The Scandinavian on a Pond

Brand new luxury home built by Construction Memphré (constructionmemphre.ca), this Scandinavian architecture inspiried home shines by its simplicity. One of the the owners' objectives in the project was to create a house that existed in harmony with the beauty of the natural environement their lot provided. To accomplish this natural materials (white oak, cedar & granit) were chosen in order to contrast with the rugged ciment floors on the main floor. The vaulted ceilings, the overall simplicity and restreint in the decoration and finally the vast windows further enhance the proximity with the outdoors and the sense of peace and serenity emanating from this unique home.

Scandinavian inspired home

Scandinavian inspired home

Scandinavian inspired home

Scandinavian inspired home

Scandinavian inspired home

Scandinavian inspired home

View of the pond

Living room

Dining room overlooking the living room

Peaceful living room with magnificient fireplace

Living room

Looking into the dining room from the living room

Dining room and kitchen

Living room & kitchen with magnificient white oak ceilings

Magnificient use of the white oak touches

Dining room & kitchen

Dining room table

Kitchen

White granite and brushed brass touches

The use of white allows the wooden and brushed brass elements to pop

