Separated from downtown by the Cumberland River, artsy East Nashville is one of the city’s most animated neighborhoods, packed with restaurants, bars, and vintage shops. When converting the former Edgefield Cumberland Presbyterian Church into the Russell, a newly opened 23-room hotel, local firm Powell Architecture + Building Studio was eager to layer an impressive architectural heritage with East Nashville’s eccentric personality.

Beside one of the building's original stained-glass windows, a handmade "church banner" by Shelby Rodeffer pays homage to Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, and Tammy Wynette.

At the Russell, the original 1904 church facade is gloriously intact.

An original stained-glass window, as well as a complementary transom version by New Hat, creates a meditative ambience in the lobby lounge.

The bathroom in the Russell's private dining room features Flavor Paper's reinterpretation of Andy Warhol's The Last Supper.

The door markers at the Russell, crafted by New York lighting studio Rich Brilliant Willing, are reminiscent of Biblical verses.

A palette of dusty pink hues is reminiscent of the stained-glass windows in the lobby.

Views of the stained-glass windows below flood the penthouse.

An elegant, wraparound aqua headboard in the penthouse is accentuated by yellow pendant lighting.

A standard king guest room has a welcoming retro vibe thanks to exposed brick and a headboard fashioned from an old church pew.

Efficient wardrobes in the guest rooms, courtesy of Holler Design, bring together a built-in fridge, safe, coffeemaker, and desk.

The eclectic, two-story Tower suite.

Double-arched mirrors by Maple Tent further reference the hotel's roots as a church.

The highlight of the Tower suite is sleeping in the natural light-filled space where the church's bells once rang.

