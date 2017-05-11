The Red A-Frame

By
The Red A-Frame
View Photos

$275 per night

Trailer4 guests
Sierra, California
Book This
Paid Listing

Your own private Yosemite without the crowds.
This modern A-frame is in a beautiful remote location in the Sierra National Forest, California at an elevation of 7000 feet. Fourteen miles above Bass Lake on the Sierra Vista Scenic Byway, this property is surrounded by amazing meadows, secret swimming holes, and miles and miles of undiscovered hiking trails. Your own private Yosemite without the crowds.

uploaded The Red A-Frame through Add A Home.
Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, A-Frame RoofLine, Metal Siding Material, Metal Roof Material, Tiny Home Building Type, and Wood Siding Material. Tucked away in California’s Sierra National Forest, this remote and rentable vacation home has a cozy interior that embraces outdoor views. Photo of The Red A-FrameView Photos

Tucked away in California’s Sierra National Forest, this remote and rentable vacation home has a cozy interior that embraces outdoor views.

Modern home with Living Room, Ottomans, Ceiling Lighting, Sofa, End Tables, Wood Burning Fireplace, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Photo 2 of The Red A-FrameView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Front Yard, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, and Trees. Photo 3 of The Red A-FrameView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor and Front Yard. Photo 4 of The Red A-FrameView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Trees, and Front Yard. Photo 5 of The Red A-FrameView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, and Ottomans. Photo 6 of The Red A-FrameView Photos
Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Table, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Ceiling Lighting. Photo 7 of The Red A-FrameView Photos
Modern home with Staircase, Cable Railing, Wood Railing, and Metal Tread. Photo 8 of The Red A-FrameView Photos
Modern home with Living Room and Sofa. Photo 9 of The Red A-FrameView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom and Bed. Photo 10 of The Red A-FrameView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor and Front Yard. Photo 11 of The Red A-FrameView Photos

Credits

Posted By
@undefined

Overview

Location
  • Sierra, California