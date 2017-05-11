The Red A-Frame
Paid Listing
Your own private Yosemite without the crowds.
This modern A-frame is in a beautiful remote location in the Sierra National Forest, California at an elevation of 7000 feet. Fourteen miles above Bass Lake on the Sierra Vista Scenic Byway, this property is surrounded by amazing meadows, secret swimming holes, and miles and miles of undiscovered hiking trails. Your own private Yosemite without the crowds.
uploaded The Red A-Frame through Add A Home.
Tucked away in California’s Sierra National Forest, this remote and rentable vacation home has a cozy interior that embraces outdoor views.