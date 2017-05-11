The Prinseneiland House

The Prinseneiland House
On a sought after an idyllic island in the center of Amsterdam an old warehouse, formerly in use as a pillow factory and a garage has been converted to a warm and eclectic family home.

Dorien Knegt's vision comes to life in all areas of The Prinseneiland House. The window of this sage-colored bedroom faces into the interior of the home.

Dorien Knegt's vision comes to life in all areas of The Prinseneiland House. The window of this sage-colored bedroom faces into the interior of the home.

On a sought after an idyllic island in the center of Amsterdam an old warehouse, formerly in use as a pillow factory and a garage has been converted to a warm and eclectic family home. The kitchen features a mixture of green tiles, green painted mullions, and exposed wood beams for a warm, soft feeling that contrast sharply with the more industrial stainless steel island. The kitchen island incorporates a stove top and storage, and benefits from natural light from the skylight overhead.

Credits

Architect
  • Dorien Knegt
Interior Design
  • Dorien Knegt
Landscape Design
  • n/a
Builder
  • Kordas Serviced
Photographer
  • Alexander David Jansen
Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • Apartment
    • Style
  • Industrial
    • Year
  • 2014
    • Square Feet
  • 182
    • Lot Size
  • 203
    • Smart Home Tech
  • Nest