The Prinseneiland House
On a sought after an idyllic island in the center of Amsterdam an old warehouse, formerly in use as a pillow factory and a garage has been converted to a warm and eclectic family home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
-
-
-
-
Dorien Knegt's vision comes to life in all areas of The Prinseneiland House. The window of this sage-colored bedroom faces into the interior of the home.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
On a sought after an idyllic island in the center of Amsterdam an old warehouse, formerly in use as a pillow factory and a garage has been converted to a warm and eclectic family home. The kitchen features a mixture of green tiles, green painted mullions, and exposed wood beams for a warm, soft feeling that contrast sharply with the more industrial stainless steel island. The kitchen island incorporates a stove top and storage, and benefits from natural light from the skylight overhead.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Credits
- Dorien Knegt
- Dorien Knegt
- n/a
- Kordas Serviced
- Alexander David Jansen