The P-M EXTENSION
A narrow and long extension to this historic house in the centre of a typical belgian village.
G&G Architecten build an extension for this house with a historic facade. Creating a patio with plunge/jet pool, a hallway and open plan for hobbies and dining. The extension completely opens up towards the back garden.
The kitchen in the main building with historic facades connects to the extension and patio with a regular door. the sides of the hallway slide open to have an extended patio.
Creating a small but very sunny patio with plunge/jet pool
Detail of the outdoor shower and a window into the extension
Completely boxed in, this patio creates a warm and sunny place to relax.
The extension has black cladding and a M shaped gable roof that becomes a regular gable roof towards the back of the extension.
View from the backyard, where the extension is at its widest with amazing views over the garden.
The irregular gable roof and black cladding make for a contemporary building.
View from the dining table towards the garden. A completely opening back glass harmonica door makes the difference between in and outside minimal.
another view from the garden towards the extension
where the extension widens a corner is foreseen for the habitants can live out their hobby of making music
Historic facade in an historical centre of a small town in Belgium